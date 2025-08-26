"This is kind of weird, ladies" - WWE veteran shocked with Rhea Ripley's backstage segment with popular star (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo was shocked by Rhea Ripley's backstage segment on RAW this week. IYO SKY caught up with the star as she was stretching before her match against Roxanne Perez.

IYO showed up to thank Rhea Ripley for helping her out with the Judgment Day last week. After SKY defeated Raquel Rodriguez, Roxanne and Raquel started a two-on-one beatdown on her. This led to Mami showing up and making the save. IYO was grateful to Ripley, and the two women hugged it out. SKY then walked away, stating that she needed to straighten things out with the Kabuki Warriors.

This week on Legion of RAW, Russo noted that the backstage segment seemed out of character. He felt the two women seemed to be infatuated with each other. The veteran writer was shocked for a moment and wondered if he had missed out on some angle that led to Rhea Ripley and IYO being so close. Vince criticized the creative team for booking the two competitors so ridiculously.

"That's what I want to talk about, bro. Not for anything, that thing started, I'm watching this, and I'm like, wait a minute, I know I've been watching all these shows. I swear to God, I'm watching this and I'm like, they're lovers now? I swear, that is how that thing started. I'm watching, I'm like, wait, I don't remember. I know I'm getting old. Did I miss something? There was a very intimate moment at the beginning of that. This is kind of weird, ladies."

It was a tough night for Rhea Ripley as she battled Roxanne Perez in a singles match. Despite being outmatched in the size department, Perez gave a tough fight to Ripley but ended up losing.

After the match, Raquel and Roxanne attacked Rhea, but this time, IYO returned the favor by taking them out.

