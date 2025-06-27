Congratulations to WWE legend Batista!

WWE legend Batista has several notable achievements under his belt as a performer, and The Animal will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer in the coming years. Today, the 56-year-old star deserves congratulations as he was invited to join an illustrious list.

The Academy invites artists to become members annually, with nomination for an Oscar being the most notable way, or recommendation by two current members on the board. Recently, over 500 artists across various departments were contacted. WWE legend Batista's name was seen in the list under the actors' category.

The 6-time World Champion was recently seen in the critically acclaimed Dune 2, which won Best Sound & Visual Effects at the 97th Academy Awards. Congratulations to The Animal, as The Academy invited him to join the distinguished list.

Batista explains why he will not return to WWE for another run

Batista dominated brands in the mid-2000s when he became a notable name in the promotion following his exit from Evolution. Apart from working with Triple H, The Animal won the world title multiple times and headlined events against major names in the Stamford-based promotion.

However, he hasn't returned to in-ring competition following his match against Triple H at WrestleMania 35, and there is a reason for it. In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, the four-time WWE World Heavyweight and two-time WWE Champion stated he doesn't want to tarnish his legacy with a short return. Moreover, he wants to respect his final match against his mentor at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

"It's the way I wanted to go out. It's like a dream for me. It's so perfect. It's such a romantic way, and wrestlers don't get to choose the way they go out. I did. I went out on my own terms the way I wanted and with the guy [Triple H] I wanted to go out with. I will never tarnish that; it's not because I don't miss it. I miss the crowd; I miss the energy of the crowd. I dream about walking out and hearing my entrance music, but I know if I do that I will tarnish my storybook ending, and I'm not just willing to do it," Batista said.

It'll be interesting to see when The Animal gets his Hall of Fame induction.

