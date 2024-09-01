Congratulations to WWE legend CM Punk!

WWE Superstar CM Punk is one of the greatest names to ever step inside the squared circle. At the Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event, The Second City Saint showcased why he has been at the top of his game for more than two decades.

Since the Men's Royal Rumble 2024, Punk has been in a heated feud with Drew McIntyre. After The Best in the World recovered from his injury, he finally faced McIntyre at WWE SummerSlam 2024. However, the match did not go in the former AEW star's favor as The Sottish Warrior ultimately emerged victorious.

At Bash in Berlin, the duo locked horns once again, this time in a Strap Match. Both stars put on an incredible display inside the ring but CM Punk walked out with the win this time. Congratulations are in order, as this marked Punk's first televised singles WWE PLE win in 3982 days. His last singles PLE win came against Ryback on October 6, 2013, at WWE Battleground.

The Second City Saint's win at Bash in Berlin is a monumental occasion as it showcases that Punk can still perform at the highest level even after wrestling for so many years.

CM Punk kept his promise at WWE Bash in Berlin

During the Bash in Berlin Kickoff show, CM Punk said that he would stay focused and promised fans that he would defeat Drew McIntyre in the Strap Match.

Punk also mentioned that after defeating McIntyre, he would focus on "bigger and better things," which could possibly mean he would go after a major title soon.

"I'm gonna keep it positive. I'm gonna stay focused. I'm gonna wake up tomorrow morning, and I'm gonna leave you all with this – I will win tomorrow night; I will hurt Drew McIntyre, and then I will be onto bigger and better things," Punk said.

It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for The Best in the World's future.

