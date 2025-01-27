Congratulations to WWE legend Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson!

WWE legend Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has reached another massive milestone in his Hollywood career. The Final Boss has reacted to the same with a heartfelt message on social media.

Disney's Moana 2, a sequel to the hit film Moana, was released in November 2024. The Rock is featured in the animated movie as the voice actor for the character Maui.

It was revealed recently that Moana 2 crossed $1 Billion at the global box office, becoming the third-highest-grossing film of 2024. The Rock took to Instagram to thank the fans for their tremendous support and for embracing the Polynesian culture in the movie.

Check out his post below:

Trending

A WWE Hall of Famer isn't a John Cena fan. More details HERE

"Moana 2 has reached an historic milestone. $1Billon+ at the global box office. Fa’afetai tele lava (thank you so much) for the global embrace of our Polynesian culture. Empowering ALL of our kids - and adults - from every culture and color to ALWAYS reach for more with your GRIT and your MANA. Love you guys and thank you. Incredible," wrote The Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling would like to congratulate The Rock and everyone associated with Moana 2 for their success!

WWE may change WrestleMania 41 plans because of The Rock

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has made only a handful of appearances in WWE in the last few months, due to his commitments outside the sports entertainment juggernaut. His last appearance was at NXT's New Year's Evil show.

While speaking during a Live Q&A on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Backstage Pass, WrestleVotes stated that John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes and CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns are the likely main events of WrestleMania 41 if The Final Boss is not around for The Grandest Stage of Them All. However, things could change if he is available.

"Depending on what The Rock decides to do, if he's not there, I think it's going to be [John] Cena and Cody [Rhodes]. And then, I think the other night is going to be [CM] Punk and Roman [Reigns]. I think that's where they're headed. I think that's kind of what they have in mind if there's no Rock, you know? But if Rock shows up, everything switches." [From 15:42 onwards]

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see when The Rock returns to WWE and whether he plays a role at WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback