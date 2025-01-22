How The Rock could still affect WWE WrestleMania 41 main event (Exclusive)

The Rock's WWE WrestleMania 41 status is still up in the air. Nobody knows if the Final Boss will appear at this year's Show of Shows. He was last seen on NXT New Year's Evil on January 7, 2025.

During the latest episode of Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, WrestleVotes was asked to provide an update on potential main events for the two nights of WWE WrestleMania 41.

"Depending on what The Rock decides to do, if he's not there, I think it's going to be [John] Cena and Cody [Rhodes]. And then, I think the other night is going to be [CM] Punk and Roman [Reigns]. I think that's where they're headed. I think that's kind of what they have in mind if there's no Rock, you know? But if Rock shows up, everything switches." [From 15:42 onwards]

John Cena's father, however, had a different opinion on his son's rumored WrestleMania match. During a recent appearance on What Were They Thinking? on Backstage Pass, John Cena Sr. said he wanted The Franchise Player to face Gunther.

"The last podcast I did with Bill Apter (...) he wanted to know who I thought Cena should face. Should it be Rhodes? Should it be The Rock? Definitely not Dwayne Johnson. I don't think it should be Cody Rhodes. I think he should face the guy that I think is a great technical wrestler. He's still holding that belt and that's Gunther. [48:08 onwards]

Fans will have to wait to see whether The Rock gets involved on the Road to WrestleMania 41 and if his comeback ends up affecting any of the rumored matches.

