John Cena's father wants him to wrestle current world champion at WWE WrestleMania 41 (Exclusive)

WWE WrestleMania 41 will be John Cena's final WrestleMania as an active in-ring performer. Of course, the internet is buzzing with who the Cenation Leader will share the ring with on the company's biggest PLE of the year.

Speaking on a recent edition of What Were They Thinking? on Backstage Pass, John Cena Sr. told Hall of Famers JBL and Gerald Brisco who he'd like to see face his son at WWE WrestleMania 41.

"The last podcast I did with Bill Apter...he wanted to know who I thought Cena should face. Should it be Rhodes? Should it be The Rock? Definitely not Dwayne Johnson. I don't think it should be Cody Rhodes. I think he should face the guy that I think is a great technical wrestler. He's still holding that belt and that's Gunther. [48:08 onwards]

John Cena Sr. had previously shared his thoughts on a potential Cena versus Rhodes match at WrestleMania, noting he saw similarities in their styles when it comes to in-ring skills.

"I don't see that happening. I think that match is reserved for The Rock, I really do. I think we'll see The Rock against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. But should he face Cody Rhodes, I think they both have a little bit of the same style. Rough-and-tough, knock em' down, pull 'em up, and never give up. I think it would be a very heated, awesome type of match. They're not different, they're very similar in their way." [07:28 - 08:03]

Whether it's Cody Rhodes, Gunther, or someone else, it will be interesting to see who WWE picks for Cena's final WrestleMania opponent in the weeks to come.

