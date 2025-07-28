Congratulations to WWE legend Natalya

WWE Superstar Natalya is one of the greatest names to ever step inside the squared circle. The legend is set to receive a massive accolade for her incredible career in wrestling.Natalya has been a part of the pro wrestling world since 2000. She joined World Wrestling Entertainment in 2007 and is still going strong in the company. The RAW star has won multiple titles throughout her career and is carrying forward her family's incredible legacy in the Stamford-based promotion.Congratulations are in order, as Nattie is set to be honored by the Lou Thesz Award at this year's Cauliflower Alley Club reunion, making her the first female wrestler to receive this accolade. The Queen of Harts recently took to her Instagram Stories to upload a video, showcasing this year's Cauliflower Alley Club (a non-profit organization of professional wrestlers, boxers, and actors) magazine. The legend also sent a message, thanking Cauliflower Alley Club for this recognition.&quot;Thank you @caulifloweralleyclub for this... means so much to me [heart emoji],&quot; she wrote.Check out her Instagram Story below:WWE legend Natalya reacted to Cody Rhodes' praise for herCody Rhodes praised Natalya on his What Do You Wanna Talk About? podcast with guest Nikki Bella. Following this, The Queen of Harts took to X/Twitter to react to it. Nattie wrote that she was flattered by the interview and thanked Rhodes for always showing her respect. The WWE legend also added that she and Nikki were sisters for life.&quot;This interview floored me. Thank you so much @CodyRhodes for always showing me so much respect since day one. It means so much to me. And yes @NikkiAndBrie, you both are sisters for life! We never miss a beat❤️,&quot; wrote Natalya.Check out her post below:In recent times, Natalya has been putting over younger talent in the Stamford-based promotion, as she recently wrestled up-and-coming stars in Evolve. It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for The Queen of Harts going forward on WWE's main roster.