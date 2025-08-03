Congratulations to WWE legend Randy Orton

By Arpit Shrivastava
Published Aug 03, 2025 05:44 GMT
Randy Orton may have lost his match at SummerSlam 2025, but he accomplished something incredible at the event that's sure to get fans talking. The Viper has now competed in 17 SummerSlam matches, the most in the show's history.

So far, Orton had been tied at 16 matches at The Biggest Party of The Summer with fellow WWE legend, The Undertaker. However, following his tag team match at this year's edition, where he and Jelly Roll took on Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul, The Viper has overtaken The Phenom to etch his name in history books.

Despite a spirited showing by Orton and especially Jelly Roll, the duo fell short of winning as McIntyre and Paul emerged victorious in front of the New Jersey fans.

It remains to be seen what WWE has in store for Randy Orton next. Considering he and McIntyre weren't involved in the finish, with Logan Paul pinning Jelly Roll, it's safe to assume the company could book a singles match between them.

The Viper might also go after Cody Rhodes if he wins the Undisputed WWE Championship from John Cena on Night Two of SummerSlam 2025. Orton has been vocal about his support for Cody and even urged him to kick Cena's "a**" in the build to the SummerSlam bout.

Edited by Harish Raj S
