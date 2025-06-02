Congratulations to WWE legend Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio has reason to celebrate once again. The WWE Hall of Famer recently appeared in an interview.

Mysterio, a WWE Hall of Famer, has had one of the most significant careers in the world of wrestling, innovating the way wrestling was seen by many. Still competing to this day, the star is currently sidelined due to an injury. Last month, it was announced that Rey Mysterio would be honored for his life's achievements by the National Hispanic Media Coalition. He will receive the award later this month at the 2025 Impact Awards Gala.

The star was recently interviewed by Jimmy V3 on Pro Wrestling & MMA Interviews. He talked about the honor of receiving such an award and said that having made an impact on his heritage and society was really important to him after 34 years in the wrestling business. He also said that he appreciated the connection he had with fans.

"First and foremost, I'm honored to be able to receive this award. You receive awards throughout the success of your career. But when you receive something that is completely out of wrestling and you make an impact on your society, make an impact on your heritage... to be able to represent my heritage the way I have for the past 34 years has just been incredible. The love that I get worldwide, from not just my people, Hispanic people, but overall. To me, that is just a true blessing, to be able to, through Lucha Libre, connect with people across the world. So I'm truly honored to receive this award." (1:33 - 2:16)

Fans will have to wait and see when Rey Mysterio returns to the ring.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit Pro Wrestling & MMA Interviews and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

