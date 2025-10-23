Congratulations to WWE legend Rob Van Dam & Katie Forbes

Rob Van Dam is one of the most accomplished pro wrestlers of his generation. He recently celebrated a major personal achievement with his wife and former TNA star Katie Forbes. The couple recently celebrated their 10 year anniversary along with a baby shower for their twin babies who are on their way.

RVD is one of the most legendary stars known for his time in ECW and WWE during the Ruthless Aggression Era. He was also the second-ever Money in the Bank ladders match winner which led to his iconic match with John Cena at ECW One Night Stand in 2006.

RVD started dating Katie Forbes nearly a decade ago. The couple got engaged back in 2021 and also got married in the same year. The two had announced that they are expecting their first child together earlier this year and later revealed that they are having twins. They recently took to Instagram to share pictures from the baby shower of their kids with a heartfelt caption.

"Lovers for 10 years - Parents for the rest of our lives No one else I'd rather share this journey with; @therealrvd" Katie posted.

Sportskeeda congratulates both Rob Van Dam and Katie Forbes on this special occasion.

Rob Van Dam recently reacted to WWE's soaring ticket prices

There has been an immense rise in WWE's ticket prices over the past few years. While speaking with Sportskeeda Senior Editor Bill Apter, Rob Van Dam stated that he believes that the fans are right to complain about the ticket prices.

"I think those are pretty fair complaints. First off, I gotta say that. At the same time, there's so much product that I feel like maybe we get enough here anyway. I don't understand how the demand for so much product is warranted. But I believe that it is." He added, "I used to feel like this product was gonna be saturated. Why do they have to see me every single time they put on a show? Like, what if I had a week off or something. That's how I used to feel. Thinking about the overall product, wrestling in general. There is so much wrestling on in a week," Van Dam said.

Triple H and TKO have been criticised a lot for the rising ticket prices, it will be interesting to see if that will change.

