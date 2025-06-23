Congratulations to WWE legend The Rock

The Rock has been absent from WWE TV for a while. Amid his absence, he achieved a major milestone.

Ad

The Great One showed up at WWE before Elimination Chamber 2025 and asked Cody Rhodes to give him his soul. However, The American Nightmare turned him down during Elimination Chamber, which resulted in John Cena's iconic heel turn. Since then, The Final Boss has not been seen on WWE TV, and he wasn't even involved at WrestleMania 41.

Amid his absence, the WWE legend has been nominated for three awards at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. He was nominated for Favorite Movie Actor for Callum Drift in Red One, Favorite Male Animated Voice for Maui in Moana 2, and Favorite Song From A Movie for Can I Get A Chee-Hoo? from Moana 2. He was able to take home the award for Favorite Male Animated Voice. This was voted by viewers online. This is Dwayne Johnson's seventh overall win at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check out the story!

Jonathan Coachman claims Triple H is allegedly unhappy with The Rock's position in WWE

The Rock became a member of the Board of Directors of TKO last year. Following this, he was prominently featured in the storyline involving Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40.

However, this year, The Final Boss failed to even appear at the event, even though he was involved in John Cena's heel turn. It looked like Cena and The Great One would form an alliance, but that hasn't happened either, leaving fans puzzled.

Ad

Speaking on his Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, Jonathan Coachman said that Triple H was allegedly upset that The Final Boss is a member of TKO's board and hadn't shown up in the last few months.

"When I look at Triple H now, I see a guy that’s trying to stay in the mix when all the money guys are on one side. The Aris, The Rocks, and The Rock getting $45 million to not show up, you don’t think that pi**es Hunter off? That he gets $45 million, and we have not seen hide nor hair of The Great One since Elimination Chamber." (H/T - TJRWrestling)

Ad

It will be interesting to see when The Final Boss makes his next WWE appearance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More