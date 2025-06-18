Triple H is allegedly unhappy with major star over his position in WWE, claims veteran personality

Triple H is one of the most powerful men in WWE today as he's in charge of the creative direction of the Stamford-based promotion. However, wrestling veteran Jonathan Coachman feels there might be discontent backstage with The Game not being happy with The Rock, who's a board member of the TKO Group Holdings.
It's no secret that The Final Boss' role heading into WrestleMania 41 puzzled one and all. Though he aligned with John Cena at Elimination Chamber 2025, The Rock never showed up in WWE again, with no return in sight anytime soon.
John Cena has carried on his own as the Undisputed WWE Champion, and there's no mention of his alliance with The Great One. On a recent edition of the Behind the Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, Jonathann Coachman explained that The Rock not showing up in WWE over the last few months might not be sitting well with Triple H.
He also claimed that The Final Boss making big money through his role as a board member in TKO could also be something that The Game dislikes.
"When I look at Triple H now, I see a guy that’s trying to stay in the mix when all the money guys are on one side. The Aris, The Rocks, and The Rock getting $45 million to not show up, you don’t think that pisses Hunter off? That he gets $45 million, and we have not seen hide nor hair of The Great One since Elimination Chamber." (H/T - TJRWrestling)
Vince Russo thinks Shane McMahon will not return to WWE under Triple H's regime
On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Wrestling with Russo, the former WCW Champion speculated on Shane McMahon's future with WWE.
Vince Russo firmly believes that Shane doesn't have a healthy relationship with his sister, Stephanie McMahon, and Triple H, and as such, is unlikely to return to the company.
"No. No, not if Triple H is involved. Bro, I don't think Stephanie and Shane have a relationship at all. I don't think Stephanie and Hunter ahave a relationship with Vince, and I don't think Stephanie and Hunter have a relationship with Shane. I don't."
Now that TKO is in control of WWE, it's safe to assume Shane and Vince McMahon's comebacks might only happen if the corporate giant is in favor of it.