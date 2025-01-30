Congratulations to WWE legend Triple H

Triple H has reason to celebrate. For once, instead of celebrating the achievements of WWE stars he has booked and mentored, there's reportedly reason for The Game to celebrate himself.

As per reports earlier today, during a WWE Town Hall meeting, Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, and Stephanie McMahon all surprised Triple H by revealing that this year, he was going to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. This blindsided him, as he was apparently not aware of any such plans, and even left the legendary superstar emotional. The Game also apparently joked about wanting to kill Nick Khan.

This will be the star's second induction to the Hall of Fame, with the first coming as part of the D-Generation X faction as a whole. It's assumed that this time, it will be just him for his accomplishments over his storied career.

The star has every reason to celebrate as an induction into the Hall of Fame is a special honor and very few stars have been inducted twice, joining an elite class with the only nine others who have been inducted twice in the past. These stars are Ric Flair, Booker T, Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Sean Waltman, Barry Windham, and Scott Hall.

Fans will have to wait and see when WWE makes the announcement public, with it expected around the Royal Rumble.

Sportskeeda congratulates Triple H for this great honor.

