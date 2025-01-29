Triple H to headline WWE Hall of Fame 2025 - Reports

By Marc Middleton
Modified Jan 29, 2025 19:27 GMT
WWE CCO Triple H at the WWE RAW Netflix premiere
WWE CCO Triple H at the WWE RAW Netflix premiere (Photo credit: wwe.com)

WWE is set to induct Triple H into the Hall of Fame this year during WrestleMania 41 Weekend. The Chief Content Officer has been praised in recent years for the overall WWE product improving, and now he is set to be honored once again, this time in the TKO era.

The Game led one of the most legendary in-ring careers until retiring from active competition due to a health issue. Officials made the announcement on Triple H's induction to employees today during a WWE Town Hall meeting. PWInsider adds that the 32-year veteran was surprised by his wife Stephanie McMahon, The Undertaker, and Shawn Michaels.

Triple H was said to be very emotional as he was caught off-guard by the news. He also joked that he'd kill WWE President Nick Khan. The Cerebral Assassin will now become a two-time Hall of Famer in late April, as he was previously inducted by WWE in 2019 as a member of D-Generation X.

also-read-trending Trending
youtube-cover

The 2025 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony is set to take place during WrestleMania 41 Weekend near Las Vegas. The ceremony will likely be held on Friday, April 18, rumored to be at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी