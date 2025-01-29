Triple H to headline WWE Hall of Fame 2025 - Reports

WWE is set to induct Triple H into the Hall of Fame this year during WrestleMania 41 Weekend. The Chief Content Officer has been praised in recent years for the overall WWE product improving, and now he is set to be honored once again, this time in the TKO era.

The Game led one of the most legendary in-ring careers until retiring from active competition due to a health issue. Officials made the announcement on Triple H's induction to employees today during a WWE Town Hall meeting. PWInsider adds that the 32-year veteran was surprised by his wife Stephanie McMahon, The Undertaker, and Shawn Michaels.

Triple H was said to be very emotional as he was caught off-guard by the news. He also joked that he'd kill WWE President Nick Khan. The Cerebral Assassin will now become a two-time Hall of Famer in late April, as he was previously inducted by WWE in 2019 as a member of D-Generation X.

The 2025 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony is set to take place during WrestleMania 41 Weekend near Las Vegas. The ceremony will likely be held on Friday, April 18, rumored to be at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

