Congratulations to WWE legend Triple H!

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has been enjoying a prosperous period and the company is firing on all cylinders under his creative guidance. The 14-time world champion will also be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year. However, that is not the end of the good news for Hunter, as he has now received a prestigious award from Full Sail University.

Triple H took control of the WWE creative department in July 2022 after Vince McMahon stepped down amid allegations of sexual misconduct. The company has reached never-seen-before heights under the Game and has broken new records every month. The sports entertainment giant is set to host one of the biggest WrestleMania weekends of all time this year in Las Vegas, with the Hall of Fame ceremony before the show set to feature Hunter's induction, among others.

The 55-year-old noted on X that he also received a major award and was honored by Full Sail University with their Icon Award. Full Sail University had a strong partnership with NXT from 2012 to 2020 which saw the University serve as the home of WWE's third brand for their live shows and TV tapings.

WWE veteran questioned Triple H's booking of current champion

While the majority of Triple H's booking decisions have been well-received by fans and critics, some have had their issues with the ongoing storyline between Jey Uso and Gunther.

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo questioned The Ring General's recent booking, highlighting that the Austrian star should be made to look stronger. Russo talked about Gunther's recent match against Axiom as a reference:

"I wish I was working with this dude [Gunther]. After that match on Friday, I went on Twitter and I swore I would not really talk about wrestling. I put a picture of Gunther up, and all I said was, 'Speak the F up. Speak up, man!''' he said.

Fans have also been questioning Rhea Ripley's involvement in the match between Bianca Belair and Iyo Sky. Mami interfered in the Women's World Championship contract signing on RAW and signed the contract herself.

