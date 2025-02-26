Congratulations to WWE legend Trish Stratus

By Phillipa Mariee
Modified Feb 26, 2025 18:47 GMT
Congratulations to the WWE legend (image via WWE)

Trish Stratus has already had an impressive year, having been featured in the Women's Royal Rumble to celebrate 25 years since her WWE debut.

The seven-time Women's Champion will be part of Elimination Chamber this weekend when she teams up with Tiffany Stratton against Nia Jax and Candice LeRae, but she has recently revealed that she will be inducted into the International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame.

Stratus noted that this meant so much to her, especially since she is celebrating her 25th anniversary this year.

The former Women's Champion is already in the WWE Hall of Fame and finally, she has been recognized by the International Wrestling Hall of Fame and will be inducted later this year.

The former Women's Champion is one of the most decorated female wrestlers in WWE history and has been able to return numerous times to be part of the Women's Evolution and help to push forward the new era of women in the company.

Trish Stratus could be part of WWE WrestleMania 41 later this year

Trish Stratus has already made an impression in WWE this year, and the company has released some new merchandise for her partnership with Tiffany Stratton, which shows that the two women will likely continue working together, potentially up until WrestleMania 41 or beyond.

Stratton already has her WrestleMania match booked since Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair has decided to challenge for her Women's Championship. Flair is the same woman who defeated Stratus in an Era vs. Era match at SummerSlam in 2019.

This could be an interesting fact if the two women continue to work together and Stratus interferes or is at ringside for her WrestleMania match. It will be dependent on if she is able to work cohesively with Stratton this weekend at Elimination Chamber in Toronto.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
