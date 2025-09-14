  • home icon
  • Congratulations to WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce

Congratulations to WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce

By Phillipa Marie
Published Sep 14, 2025 16:17 GMT
Adam Pearce has shared the incredible news (image via WWE)

WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce has already announced a stacked show for tomorrow night when the company's flagship show will take place at a special time of 7pm ET.

As part of the announcement, Pearce also revealed that it was his 25th Wedding Anniversary and claimed that he had never deserved his wife, but he would keep on trying.

Pearce also sent out the following message on Instagram to celebrate the milestone anniversary.

"Love is not love which alters when it alteration finds…” Sonnet 116 nailed it." he wrote.

Pearce and his wife, Sarah, have two children together and often share personal updates on Instagram when they celebrate family milestones.

Adam Pearce has been wrapped up in a heated WWE storyline recently

While Adam Pearce is seen as the General Manager of RAW, he is also an on-screen talent, and more often than not, he is dragged into a storyline. The most recent has seen him being blamed for Xavier Woods' recent injury and subsequent surgery.

Woods was pulled from Worlds Collide this past weekend and he then sent out a post where he blamed Adam Pearce for allowing Penta to use the Mexican Destroyer, which seemingly caused the injury.

On the latest video, he has even been called out by Grayson Waller, because Woods wasn't given a mention. Woods claimed that he put his body on the line for the show, and Pearce wasn't even able to comment on it ahead of RAW.

It is an interesting situation, and it could be addressed tomorrow on RAW, but it's unclear if Woods has travelled to the show after he was recently forced to undergo surgery to remove a lipoma. Kofi Kingston will be in action, but he will likely have Waller in his corner if Woods is unable to make the trip to be by his side.

