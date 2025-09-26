Congratulations to WWE's Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre has firmly established himself as one of the top names in WWE in the last few years. The Scottish Warrior is also making waves outside the squared, and has now been cast in a film from Amazon MGM Studios.Drew McIntyre signed a deal with Paradigm Sports Group last year in July for representation in all areas. Shortly after, he made his acting debut as he starred in the action comedy movie, The Killer's Game, which also featured former WWE Superstar Dave Bautista. He had a cameo role in the movie as he made an appearance as one of a pair of Scottish brothers in the film.The former World Heavyweight Champion has now gotten another acting opportunity as he has officially joined the cast of Highlander. McIntyre will star opposite Henry Cavill as his on-screen brother, Angus MacLeod. The movie will also feature Dave Bautista, along with other prominent Hollywood names.The news was broken by Deadline a few hours ago, and we would like to extend congratulations to the Scottish Warrior in his outside-the-squared-circle venture.Drew McIntyre suffered a major loss at WWE WrestlePaloozaWhile things may be going great for Drew McIntyre outside the squared circle, the same can't be said about his current WWE run. The Scottish Warrior once again lost the opportunity to win a world title as he lost to Cody Rhodes at WrestlePalooza.McIntyre has come up short in his attempts to win a world title on multiple occasions in the last couple of years. While he won the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40, he ended up losing the title to Damian Priest within a few minutes. The Scottish Warrior has been chasing the gold since then, but has failed in his quest every time.Drew is expected to continue his feud with Cody Rhodes on SmackDown, with many expecting him to eventually dethrone the Undisputed WWE Champion. It was reported that Randy Orton turning on the American Nightmare was also discussed as a part of the ongoing storyline, and we could see the seeds being planted for the same on the blue brand this Friday.