Congratulations to WWE's OTC1 Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns could be walking into a huge match at Clash in Paris. Ahead of the trip to France, congratulations are in order for The Original Tribal Chief as he celebrates 15 years in WWE. Reigns made his televised debut in FCW back on August 19th, 2010, when he was known as Roman Leakee, and competed in a multi-man battle royal. A few months later, he was able to pick up the FCW Tag Team Championship with Mike Dalton before FCW was rebranded. He later became Roman Reigns in NXT.💄Kiki💎🪡 @PunksWorlddLINKI feel like people are kind of misconstruing what John is sayingTo me, it sounds like he’s saying the tribal chief character in relation to Roman reigns is the greatest of all timeYou had the big dog, you had shield Roman &amp; you had Leakeetribal chief Roman trumps them allReigns debuted on October 31st, 2012, under his new ring name, just a month before he was called up to the main roster as part of Survivor Series, and The Shield was born. Reigns was seen as the future of the company and was pushed hard as the breakout star of the group when it split back in 2014.It took Reigns another six years to develop his Tribal Chief character which finally allowed him to take over WWE and hold the world championship for four years.Will Roman Reigns take on Bronson Reed at Clash in Paris?WWE's European tour kicks off this week and will conclude in France next weekend. Bronson Reed and Roman Reigns have had issues for several months, with Reed getting the better of the OTC several times and even managing to steal his shoes.Reed is now taunting Reigns with his Shoe-la-fala and calling himself The Tribal Thief, which has seemingly set up a match between the two men. Last night on RAW, Reigns was finally able to exact a small amount of revenge on Reed, which led to him shouting that he would see him in Paris.Reigns is expected to be in Birmingham for WWE RAW next Monday, where the match should be made official.