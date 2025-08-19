  • home icon
  Congratulations to WWE's OTC1 Roman Reigns

Congratulations to WWE's OTC1 Roman Reigns

By Phillipa Marie
Published Aug 19, 2025 08:52 GMT
Congratulate and acknowledge your OTC (Image via wwe.com)

Roman Reigns could be walking into a huge match at Clash in Paris. Ahead of the trip to France, congratulations are in order for The Original Tribal Chief as he celebrates 15 years in WWE.

Reigns made his televised debut in FCW back on August 19th, 2010, when he was known as Roman Leakee, and competed in a multi-man battle royal. A few months later, he was able to pick up the FCW Tag Team Championship with Mike Dalton before FCW was rebranded. He later became Roman Reigns in NXT.

Reigns debuted on October 31st, 2012, under his new ring name, just a month before he was called up to the main roster as part of Survivor Series, and The Shield was born. Reigns was seen as the future of the company and was pushed hard as the breakout star of the group when it split back in 2014.

It took Reigns another six years to develop his Tribal Chief character which finally allowed him to take over WWE and hold the world championship for four years.

Will Roman Reigns take on Bronson Reed at Clash in Paris?

WWE's European tour kicks off this week and will conclude in France next weekend. Bronson Reed and Roman Reigns have had issues for several months, with Reed getting the better of the OTC several times and even managing to steal his shoes.

Reed is now taunting Reigns with his Shoe-la-fala and calling himself The Tribal Thief, which has seemingly set up a match between the two men. Last night on RAW, Reigns was finally able to exact a small amount of revenge on Reed, which led to him shouting that he would see him in Paris.

Reigns is expected to be in Birmingham for WWE RAW next Monday, where the match should be made official.

Phillipa Marie

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

