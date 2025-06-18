Congratulations to WWE's The Wyatt Sicks

The Wyatt Sicks is one of the most popular stables in WWE. The fearsome group has recently achieved a major milestone in the Stamford-based promotion, as they completed one year since their debut on Monday Night RAW.

Bo Dallas and his teammates debuted in World Wrestling Entertainment on the June 17, 2024, edition of the red brand. Upon their debut, the stable took several high-profile names out on television, including Chad Gable. After making a major impact last year, the group was surprisingly taken off TV in December 2024 and did not make any appearances in early 2025 either.

The Wyatt Sicks finally made their electrifying return on the May 23, 2025, edition of SmackDown, taking out The Street Profits and Fraxiom. Since then, they have been wreaking havoc on the blue show and have set their eyes on the Tag Team Championships.

Congratulations are in order, as June 17, 2025, marks one year since Uncle Howdy and his stablemates debuted on WWE TV.

Vince Russo is not a fan of The Wyatt Sicks' current booking in WWE

Since returning to WWE TV on Friday Night SmackDown last month, The Wyatt Sicks have been targeting the tag team division week in and week out. During a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Vince Russo said that he believed Bo Dallas and his teammates have become a normal tag team on television.

Russo also claimed that nobody was interested in a storyline where the fearsome group would take out everyone in the tag team division every week.

"The [Wyatt Sicks] are now just another tag team, and what are we going to do, Mac? The next four weeks, they're going to beat every team that was in that scene. Okay, so what, bro? Who cares?" Russo said.

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for The Wyatt Sicks' future.

