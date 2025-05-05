Congratulations to WWE star Big E!

Congratulations are in order for former WWE Champion Big E as he has a major reason to celebrate. The 39-year-old recently shared that he is now engaged.
The former member of The New Day is dating SmackDown Superstar Michin's sister, Kris Yim. The couple announced their relationship in April 2024.
Earlier today, Big E took to his Instagram account to announce he is engaged to be married to Kris Yim. He posted multiple pictures of himself alongside his partner. The couple also had lunch after getting engaged.
"I can’t wait to be your husband, @krisyim. Thank you, @lastsuppersociety, for making this day perfect," he wrote.
You can check out the Instagram post below:
About his wrestling career, Big E has not wrestled a match since a devastating neck injury he suffered in March 2022. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion showed up on Monday Night RAW on December 2, 2024, to celebrate The New Day's 10th anniversary with Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston. However, his former tag team partners insulted him and asked him to leave.
Big E hails WWE Superstars for recent SmackDown match
On the SmackDown after WrestleMania 41, The Street Profits successfully defended their WWE Tag Team Championship against #DIY and the Motor City Machine Guns in a TLC match. The three teams put forth a praiseworthy performance.
Big E praised all the superstars involved in the match in an X/Twitter update. The veteran noted he had to rewatch the 'WrestleMania caliber' bout. He added that he hoped the contest would lead to bigger opportunities for the three teams.
"Had to rewatch the TLC Tag Match from #SmackDown this morning. Take a bow, gentlemen. We got a top-tier, Mania caliber match. All six men should be immensely proud of their work. Hope this catapults them all to bigger opportunities," he wrote.
Check out the X/Twitter post below:
The veteran's former stablemates, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, had a wonderful outing at WrestleMania 41. The duo defeated the War Raiders to become the World Tag Team Champions.