Congratulations to WWE star Big E

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Sep 05, 2025 06:37 GMT
Big E is a former WWE Champion [Image credits: star
Big E is a former WWE Champion

WWE Superstar Big E recently achieved a major feat outside the world of professional wrestling. The former New Day star took to social media to send a message after the achievement.

Big E last competed inside the squared circle on the March 11, 2022, edition of SmackDown, where he teamed up with Kofi Kingston to face Ridge Holland and Sheamus in a tag team Match. During the bout, the former WWE Champion suffered an unfortunate neck injury and has since been absent from in-ring competition. The star is still a big part of the Stamford-based promotion as he regularly appears on the pre-show and post-show panels of the company's biggest events.

Congratulations are in order as the former New Day star's story, "Sour," has been selected by Nif Muhammad for The Year's Best Sports Writing 2025. Following this massive achievement, Big E took to X/Twitter to send a message. The 39-year-old WWE star wrote that he was extremely grateful his story would be part of this prestigious book. He also highlighted that the book will be out on October 7.

"Immensely grateful to have my story be a part of this prestigious book. Out October 7. Thank you, @PlayersTribune," he wrote.
Check out his post below:

Big E wanted to face Goldberg in WWE

Goldberg returned to WWE TV in June 2025 to confront Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. The two faced off for the title at Saturday Night's Main Event, which was Da Man's retirement match.

During an episode of RAW Recap, Big E revealed that he was a huge fan of Goldberg growing up and wanted to do an episode of Hot Ones with the legend. The former New Day star added that he wanted to face the Hall of Famer in his retirement match, but that was "off the table" because of his neck injury.

"Look, it was like I was 13 years old once again. It was like, I hearken back to him winning the title at the Georgia Dome. I met this man at a Walmart signing like 25 years ago. You know what I mean? Like, we got to do a Hot Ones together. This man, my wrestling fandom is so deeply connected to this man. My most famous promo of all time has to do with that man. I wanted his retirement match. That's obviously off the table," he said.

It remains to be seen if Big E will ever return to the squared circle in the Stamford-based promotion.

Edited by Aashrit Satija
