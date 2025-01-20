Congratulations to WWE star Bronson Reed

WWE Superstar Bronson Reed recently achieved a major accomplishment for his performances in 2024. The star who had seemingly joined The New Bloodline recently took to social media to react to his achievement.

Last year, Bronson Reed looked unstoppable as he went on a mission to destroy everyone in the locker room. The 36-year-old gave fans some of the best moments of 2024 with his feuds with Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins. Before the WWE Survivor Series: WarGames match, Reed became a part of Solo Sikoa's Bloodline and they clashed with Roman Reigns' OG Bloodline.

However, during the last stages of the match, 'Big' Bronson Reed tried to hit a Tsunami from the top of the WarGames structure and ended up hurting himself. Several reports suggested that the former WWE NXT North American Champion suffered an ankle injury, but he later cleared in a tweet that his injury was more serious as he smashed his talus bone completely in half.

However, congratulations are in order now as Reed recently won the Finisher of the Year award for the 'Tsunami' at the 3rd Annual Fightful Awards. Following this massive achievement, AusZilla sent a four-word message on his Instagram Stories.

"As it should be @fightfulonline," he wrote.

Check out a screenshot of his Instagram Story below:

Bronson Reed sent a message to his fans amid his absence from WWE TV

Bronson Reed recently took to X/Twitter to send a message to his fans. In his post, the star wrote that it was very easy for him to focus on the negative things while he was injured. However, he encouraged everyone to focus on the positive side and enjoy life.

"Malo! Im banged up at the moment, and it's very easy to focus on the negative. But I just wanna say to all of y'all out there, 'Focus on the positive, and enjoy life for a minute.' PS ... Still f**k the haters," he wrote.

It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for Bronson Reed's return after he is fully recovered.

