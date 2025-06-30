Congratulations to WWE star Chelsea Green's mother

Former WWE Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green recently took to social media to share a personal update with her mother. The Hot Mess has become one of the most popular names in the Stamford-based promotion.

Since returning to World Wrestling Entertainment in 2023, Chelsea Green has become a fan favorite because of her extremely hilarious on-screen persona. Despite portraying a funny character, Green has consistently demonstrated that she is one of the best in-ring performers in WWE at the moment. Last year, The Hot Mess made history by becoming the first ever Women's United States Champion.

The SmackDown star recently took to Instagram to share several photos from her day outside the Stamford-based promotion, including one with her mother. In her post's caption, Green revealed that she only had 18 hours to spend at home, but still made it to her mother's wedding reception and retirement.

"18 hours at home 💐 but I couldn’t possibly miss my mum’s wedding reception & retirement!!" she wrote.

Check out her Instagram post below:

Chelsea Green talked about getting released from WWE in 2021

Chelsea Green's first stint with WWE lasted till April 2021, as she was released alongside several other stars. During a recent interview with the Lightweights podcast, Green said that she got lucky because her husband, Matt Cardona, called her a few minutes before her actual firing to let her know that she was going to be released.

The Hot Mess added that she was glad Cardona called her because it gave her time to regroup before hearing the news from the company.

"I got very lucky because Matt called me like three minutes before I was fired and said 'You're about to get fired.' I don't know how [he knew]. I'm so glad he did because it just gave me a split second in my kitchen – I was with Santana Garrett – to regroup and be like 'How am I going to handle this?'"

Many fans want to see Chelsea Green's husband, Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder), in the Stamford-based promotion again. It will be interesting to see if the Triple H-led creative team has planned anything for Cardona's return to WWE in the future.

We at Sportskeeda congratulate Chelsea Green's mother on her wedding and retirement.

