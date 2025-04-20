Congratulations to WWE star CM Punk

WWE Superstar CM Punk is all set to compete in his first-ever WrestleMania main event at this year's Show of Shows. The Best in the World will lock horns with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

Ad

Punk, Reigns, and Rollins' Triple Threat Match is one of the most interesting bouts of WrestleMania 41 Night One. During a recent edition of WWE SmackDown, The Best in the World finally cashed in his favor on Paul Heyman, revealing that he wanted The Wiseman by his side. Much to the dismay of the OTC, Heyman agreed to Punk's demands.

CM Punk is one of the greatest names to ever step inside the squared circle. However, despite an illustrious career, The Second City Saint never wrestled in the main event of 'Mania.

Ad

Trending

Congratulations are in order, as Punk finally got the opportunity to fulfill his dream of not just main eventing WWE WrestleMania but also having Paul Heyman by his side. The Best in the World had been vocal about the Rock band, Living Color, playing his theme at the show, which came true as well. The former World Heavyweight Champion even got a vignette with his first theme song, This Fire Burns.

Ad

Check out CM Punk's WrestleMania entrance below:

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen who will come out on top between CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashrit Satija Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.



His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.



His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.



Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion. Know More