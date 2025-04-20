Congratulations to WWE star CM Punk

WWE Superstar CM Punk is all set to compete in his first-ever WrestleMania main event at this year's Show of Shows. The Best in the World will lock horns with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.
Punk, Reigns, and Rollins' Triple Threat Match is one of the most interesting bouts of WrestleMania 41 Night One. During a recent edition of WWE SmackDown, The Best in the World finally cashed in his favor on Paul Heyman, revealing that he wanted The Wiseman by his side. Much to the dismay of the OTC, Heyman agreed to Punk's demands.
CM Punk is one of the greatest names to ever step inside the squared circle. However, despite an illustrious career, The Second City Saint never wrestled in the main event of 'Mania.
Congratulations are in order, as Punk finally got the opportunity to fulfill his dream of not just main eventing WWE WrestleMania but also having Paul Heyman by his side. The Best in the World had been vocal about the Rock band, Living Color, playing his theme at the show, which came true as well. The former World Heavyweight Champion even got a vignette with his first theme song, This Fire Burns.
Check out CM Punk's WrestleMania entrance below:
It remains to be seen who will come out on top between CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns.