Congratulations to WWE star CM Punk

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Apr 20, 2025 02:50 GMT
CM Punk is a former World Heavyweight Champion [Image credits: WWE
CM Punk is a former World Heavyweight Champion [Image credits: WWE's Instagram]

WWE Superstar CM Punk is all set to compete in his first-ever WrestleMania main event at this year's Show of Shows. The Best in the World will lock horns with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

Ad

Punk, Reigns, and Rollins' Triple Threat Match is one of the most interesting bouts of WrestleMania 41 Night One. During a recent edition of WWE SmackDown, The Best in the World finally cashed in his favor on Paul Heyman, revealing that he wanted The Wiseman by his side. Much to the dismay of the OTC, Heyman agreed to Punk's demands.

CM Punk is one of the greatest names to ever step inside the squared circle. However, despite an illustrious career, The Second City Saint never wrestled in the main event of 'Mania.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Congratulations are in order, as Punk finally got the opportunity to fulfill his dream of not just main eventing WWE WrestleMania but also having Paul Heyman by his side. The Best in the World had been vocal about the Rock band, Living Color, playing his theme at the show, which came true as well. The former World Heavyweight Champion even got a vignette with his first theme song, This Fire Burns.

Ad

Check out CM Punk's WrestleMania entrance below:

It remains to be seen who will come out on top between CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns.

About the author
Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.

His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.

His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.

Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Aashrit Satija
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications