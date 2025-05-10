Congratulations to WWE star Dallas Irvin

Tonight's Backlash Premium Live Event was a massive day for WWE official Dallas Irvin. The referee officiated the opening match of the show.
Backlash opened with Jacob Fatu vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest vs. LA Knight for the United States Championship. All of the stars involved in the bout put on an incredible display inside the squared circle, and for the most part, it was a back-and-forth affair. During the last stages of the bout, Solo Sikoa showed up alongside a possible new member of Solo Sikoa's group, Jeff Cobb, and the duo helped Fatu retain the gold.
Congratulations are in order, as referee Dallas Irvin made his WWE PLE debut during the Backlash. The official did an incredible job in his first-ever premium live event, officiating a big match like the Fatal Four Way for the United States Championship.
Some big matches are still to go on the card, including John Cena vs. Randy Orton. The 17-time World Champion is all set to face The Viper with the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line.
Many expect Orton to dethrone his long-time rival to become a 15-time World Champion. It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for their match.