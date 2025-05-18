Congratulations to WWE star Damian Priest

WWE Superstar Damian Priest continues to soar to new heights both in and out of the ring. He recently received recognition in his hometown, so congratulations are in order.

Earlier today, The Archer of Infamy was inducted into The Bronx Walk of Fame alongside other inductees. The WWE SmackDown star was honored with a street sign, emblazoned with his ring name and real first name, Luis.

The following is the description from the official website of The Bronx Walk of Fame:

"The Bronx Walk of Fame is a 23-block corridor along the Grand Concourse, one of the main boulevards in the Bronx, the northernmost borough of New York City, with street signs honoring people who have lived in the borough and had worthy accomplishments. Individuals selected for honor frequently have been celebrities in artistic fields, but there also have been relative 'unknowns' who have quietly made their mark on society, and several groups have also been honored. Elections to the Bronx Walk of Fame are held annually."

Damian Priest took to his X/Twitter handle to share some photos from the event, with a caption reading:

"Honored and grateful. A special day. #LiveForever #Bronx #WalkOfFame #GrandConcourse."

You can check out his tweet below:

Damian Priest is all set to face Drew McIntyre in a Steel Cage Match at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24.

