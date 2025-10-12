  • home icon
  • Congratulations to WWE star Drew McIntyre

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Oct 12, 2025 16:52 GMT
Drew McIntyre has reason to celebrate (image via WWE)
Drew McIntyre has become one of the biggest stars in WWE in recent years, but came up short at Wrestlepalooza when he was pushing to win the World Championship from Cody Rhodes.

McIntyre has had a storied career in WWE, which started on this day back in 2007. McIntyre debuted on the October 12th episode of SmackDown, where he officially unveiled his name as Drew McIntyre. McIntyre was able to pick up the win via roll-up and debuted his villainous character alongside Dave Taylor.

The following year, McIntyre made the move over to RAW before being sent back to OVW. After some time away, McIntyre returned to the main roster in August 2009, attacking R-Truth back on SmackDown.

McIntyre became famous as part of 3MB ahead of his release in 2014, but he only remained away from the company for three years, making his return looking much bigger and much better on NXT in 2017.

Drew McIntyre is hunting the World Championship in WWE

Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes have had an interesting feud over the past few months, but it seems that this may have come to an end now that McIntyre lost at Wrestlepalooza.

McIntyre has picked up an issue with Jacob Fatu, who also has his eyes on Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship.

It will be interesting to see how McIntyre and Jacob Fatu move forward on SmackDown after their brawl last week, since Fatu now wants a shot at the World title, but McIntyre has made it clear that he will stand in his way.

Fatu is destined to become World Champion, but a feud with McIntyre heading into Survivor Series could be what both men need to push them up through the ranks on SmackDown once again and prepare them for another World Championship shot.

About the author
Phillipa Marie

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Edited by Phillipa Marie
