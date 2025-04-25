Congratulations to WWE star Rhea Ripley!

Rhea Ripley may have failed to regain the Women's World Title at WrestleMania 41, but her match was widely touted as the best of Night Two of the event. Now, the three-way clash pitting Ripley against Bianca Belair and IYO SKY has been deservingly awarded 5 stars by Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

The Eradicator and Belair walked into the show hoping to win SKY's title. However, by the end of the contest that left the Las Vegas crowd on the edge of their seats, The Genius of the Sky retained her gold after pinning The EST of WWE. The match opened Night Two of WrestleMania 41 and quickly drew glowing reactions from the wrestling universe, who couldn't have showered enough praises.

Even days after Mania, the larger consensus remained that the three women had stolen the show and that their match was the highlight of the entire event. This has now been further validated by veteran journalist Dave Meltzer. He gave Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, and IYO SKY's three-way encounter a full 5 stars, which also made it the first women's WWE match in history to achieve the honor.

Vince Russo thinks either Bianca Belair or Rhea Ripley should have won at WrestleMania 41

While reviewing WrestleMania 41 for Sportskeeda Wrestling, Vince Russo criticized WWE's decision to have IYO SKY retain the Women's World Title.

Russo feels SKY lacks a distinct personality and that either Ripley or Belair should have won, as they had more compelling characters and were charismatic.

"I don't care how good a wrestler IYO SKY is. You've got three women in this match, and the one with the least amount of personality comes out the victor. How does that work? You've got Rhea Ripley, who's got a great character, a great look. You've got Bianca Belair, great character, great look. The one with the least amount of personality and charisma wins the match. Okay, great!" Vince Russo said.

While it's debatable who could have been the best option to win, fans in Las Vegas, though, were overjoyed to see IYO SKY retain her gold.

