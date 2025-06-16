Congratulations to WWE stars Angel & Humberto

Ángel Garza and Humberto Carrillo, collectively known as Los Garza, made history Sunday night at Triplemanía Regia III by capturing the AAA World Tag Team Championship for the first time. In a chaotic four-way tag team match featuring top WWE, AAA, and TNA talent, the WWE duo prevailed, concluding an unforgettable homecoming in their native Monterrey.

In the electrifying co-main event, Los Garza defeated Sansón and Forastero, the reigning champions, in a high-octane match that also featured TNA's Nic and Ryan Nemeth and AAA favorites Pagano and Psycho Clown. The match was unpredictable and lived up to the hype because each team brought a unique flavor to it.

The moment was made even more emotional as AAA’s Marisela Peña personally handed the titles to the new champions. Angel and Berto Garza celebrated a dream realized in the city where everything began for them, with the hometown crowd on their feet.

In addition to winning their first AAA Tag Team Championship, this victory is a shining example of the growing partnership between AAA and WWE. It comes after Legado Del Fantasma gained a significant victory over AAA talent in a six-man tag match at the WWE x AAA: Worlds Collide event.

Los Garza have established themselves as major players in the expanding global tag team scene with this historic victory. Angel and Berto, who hail from both the WWE and the AAA, currently hold the top spot in one of the most competitive divisions in professional wrestling, and their reign is only just beginning.

You can watch the winning moment below.

Los Garza at Triplemanía Regia III

Los Garza faced The Nemeth Brothers (Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth), Psycho Clown and Pagano, and the defending champions Nueva Generación Dinamita (Sansón and Forastero). After smashing Forastero through a table with a spectacular Spanish Fly, Psycho Clown made it seem as though the match had been won.

However, the Nemeth brothers yanked him out of the ring before the referee could complete the three count. Pagano and Psycho Clown went outside to take out the Nemeths after that interference sparked a fight.

Los Garza was then able to deliver a flawless tandem slam to Forastero thanks to the blind tag that Angel Garza made and re-entered the ring unnoticed in the chaos. To a roaring cheer, Angel made the cover for the pin, winning the match and the titles.

