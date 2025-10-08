Congratulations to WWE stars Finn Balor and JD McDonagh

The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and JD McDonagh reached a major WWE milestone today. Balor and McDonagh are the reigning World Tag Team Champions on WWE RAW.JD McDonagh and Finn Balor defeated The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods on the June 30 episode of RAW to become the new World Tag Team Champions. Balor and McDonagh have now held the titles for 100 days on RAW. The Judgment Day stars have only defended the titles once during their reign, and it was a victory over Latino World Order's Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wild in July. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDominik Mysterio, Raquel Rodriguez, Roxanne Perez, and Liv Morgan are also members of The Judgment Day. Liv Morgan is in a storyline relationship with Mysterio, but has not been seen since suffering a shoulder injury on the June 19 edition of RAW.Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez were recently the Women's Tag Team Champions, but they lost the titles to Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam. Dominik Mysterio is the reigning Intercontinental Champion and will be defending the title against Penta next Monday night on the red brand.Major WWE star reveals he wants to face Finn Balor at WrestleManiaKevin Owens recently shared that he would love to face The Judgment Day's Finn Balor at WrestleMania.Owens was supposed to battle Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41 but was forced to drop out of the match due to a neck injury. Joe Hendry replaced Owens at The Show of Shows but was quickly defeated by The Viper.In a recent interview with Barstool Sports' Robbie Fox, Owens shared that he would love to wrestle Balor on The Grandest Stage of Them All. He added that he considered the 44-year-old more like family than a friend.&quot;I would love to wrestle Finn at WrestleMania because we've been really close since we met in WWE, and he's one of those guys that I consider more like family than a friend. I would love to share that experience with him,&quot; Owens expressed.𝒱𝒾𝓃🎃 @vinprinxeLINKFriendly reminder Finn Balor is severely underrated. Push this man soonOnly time will tell how much longer The Judgment Day can hang onto the World Tag Team Championships moving forward on WWE television.