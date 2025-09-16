Congratulations to WWE stars Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae

WWE Superstars Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae celebrated a major milestone today. Gargano is currently in a tag team with Tommaso Ciampa, known as #DIY.Candice LeRae took to Instagram today to note that it has been nine years since she got married to Johnny Gargano. She shared that they got married at Disney and quickly moved to Florida so that they could officially start at WWE NXT. The Poison Pixie also shared several photographs with her husband, and you can check them out in the Instagram post below.&quot;Just like the little box I opened in Japan, this 9 years of marriage has been full of pieces of a puzzle that is simply “Us”. A puzzle that somehow never seems to be missing any pieces. Happy 9 Years @johnnygargano Quill, Pawdme, &amp; I are so lucky to have you. Now let’s load up the car and head to NXT. 🥰😘💕,&quot; wrote LeRae. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJohnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa challenged for the WWE Tag Team Championship in a TLC match last month at SummerSlam 2025. The Wyatt Sicks emerged victorious at the premium live event and are still the reigning champions on SmackDown.Major WWE star wishes Candice LeRae got more of an opportunityRAW star Rhea Ripley recently praised Candice LeRae, stating that she wished she got more opportunities in the company.In an interview with Sportbible, The Eradicator was asked to name a female WWE star who was underrated. Ripley named LeRae and shared that she learned a lot from the 39-year-old while they were both in NXT.&quot;There’s so many women that I know are so amazing at what they do, and they don’t get enough TV time or the opportunities to really show everyone what they can do. Someone that I love is Candice LeRae, and going through NXT with her and how her brain works and how she goes out there and she’s like the vet in the ring, she knows what to do and she keeps everyone calm and she’s got ideas and it’s just like I wish that someone like her would get more of an opportunity,&quot; said Ripley. [H/T: Fightful](-_•) Thomas🪽 @kingcreed98LINKThe greatest couple of all time. Johnny Gargano and Candice Lerae #WWERawIt will be fascinating to see what the promotion has planned for #DIY and LeRae moving forward.