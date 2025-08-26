Rhea Ripley endorses major rival; claims they're underutilized

Rhea Ripley recently named a surprising WWE Superstar she felt was underutilized by the company. The Eradicator has not been in action since WWE SummerSlam earlier this month.

Speaking with SPORTbible, Ripley was asked to name a female WWE Superstar who was underrated. She mentioned a rival from the past, Candice LeRae, and noted that she went through NXT with her. Ripley added that LeRae kept everyone calm and that she deserved more of an opportunity in the company.

"There’s so many women that I know are so amazing at what they do, and they don’t get enough TV time or the opportunities to really show everyone what they can do. Someone that I love is Candice LeRae, and going through NXT with her and how her brain works and how she goes out there and she’s like the vet in the ring, she knows what to do and she keeps everyone calm and she’s got ideas and it’s just like I wish that someone like her would get more of an opportunity," said Ripley. [H/T: Fightful]

Vince Russo reacts to Rhea Ripley's storyline on WWE RAW

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Rhea Ripley's storyline with IYO SKY on WWE RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo questioned the storyline and wondered why Rhea Ripley and The Genius of the Sky had become so close. The veteran joked that he must have missed part of the storyline due to the two stars suddenly becoming infatuated with each other.

"That's what I want to talk about, bro. Not for anything, that thing started, I'm watching this, and I'm like, wait a minute, I know I've been watching all these shows. I swear to God, I'm watching this and I'm like, they're lovers now? I swear, that is how that thing started. I'm watching, I'm like, wait, I don't remember. I know I'm getting old. Did I miss something? There was a very intimate moment at the beginning of that. This is kind of weird, ladies," he said.

It will be fascinating to see what the promotion has planned for Rhea Ripley in the weeks ahead on RAW.

