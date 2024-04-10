Congratulations to WWE Superstar Angelo Dawkins

Congratulations are in order for WWE Superstar Angelo Dawkins and his wife Grace Russo.

Over this past weekend, Dawkins competed at WrestleMania 40, where he teamed up with Montez Ford and Bobby Lashley for a six-man Philadelphia Street Fight against The Final Testament. The Pride walked out victorious with an assist from the special guest referee, Bubby Ray Dudley.

On social media, Dawkins and Grace revealed that they are expecting their second child this year.

"Another lil homie coming soon!! #rainbowbaby #dadlife," wrote Dawkins.

Tyson Kidd praised Angelo Dawkins and called him a "leader"

WWE Producer and former Tag Team Champion, Tyson Kidd, spoke highly of Angelo Dawkins.

During an interview with Out of Character, Kidd praised Dawkins for his work ethic. He also revealed what it is like to be around the 33-year-old. Kidd said:

"He has put so much work in, and I will never take any credit for anybody's hard work. He has put in so much hard work, and it's a great energy to be around. Not only does he put in the work for himself, but when he's there, he keeps the energy really high for everybody else. He's a leader. He's absolutely a leader, and he just continues to prove that week after week."

Angelo Dawkins and his tag team partner, Montez Ford, are former RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Champions. In the past, the duo has also held the NXT Tag Team Championships and are one-time Evolve Tag Team Champions.

In 2019, The Street Profits won the vacant NXT Tag Team Championships in a Four-Way Ladder Match. After moving up to the main roster, they defeated Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy to win the RAW Tag Team Titles and became SmackDown Tag Team Titles after a title exchange with The New Day.

Post-WrestleMania 40, Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits' feud with The Final Testament seems to have concluded, as Karrion Kross and his group appeared on this week's NXT.

