Congratulations to WWE Superstar Asuka!

Congratulations are in order for WWE Superstar Asuka. The Japanese star hit an impressive milestone in her wrestling career.

The 44-year-old is among the most decorated female performers on the roster. The Empress of Tomorrow has won 9 WWE championships so far. She has also secured wins in the Women's Money in the Bank and Women's Royal Rumble Matches.

Sportskeeda Wrestling congratulates Asuka on completing eight years on the main roster today on October 22. After a dominating unbeaten run in NXT, she made her main roster debut at TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs 2017. She defeated her old rival Emma in a singles match at the event.

Wrestle Features @WrestleFeatures 8-years-ago today, the main roster debut of Asuka. IMO, one of the greatest pro wrestlers of all time. 🐐 @WWEAsuka

The former Damage CTRL member continued her unbeaten streak for several months until WrestleMania 34. Having won the 2018 Women's Royal Rumble Match, she challenged Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at The Show of Shows. Unfortunately, she lost to The Queen, which also ended her undefeated streak at 914 days.

Asuka is currently involved in an intriguing storyline on Monday Night RAW. She is constantly bullying her own tag team partner, Kairi Sane, into being more ruthless towards their rivals, IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley.

Wrestling veteran praises WWE over current storyline involving Asuka

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan spoke about the ongoing rivalry between The Kabuki Warriors and IYO SKY & Rhea Ripley.

Speaking on his Massive Heat podcast, the 49-year-old pointed out that The Empress of Tomorrow was getting a lot of heat due to her incredible heel work. Morgan was immensely impressed with the wrestling promotion and noted that whoever wrote this storyline did a great job.

"Asuka’s got all this heat, world of heat. And then bullying Kairi Sane to do all the dirty work, like that's major heel stuff. Great, great. Whoever wrote this, great job. I don't know who wrote it. Fantastic job writing this," Morgan said.

Finesse @ProWFinesse Asuka is now mentally &amp; physically controlling Kairi Sane as her mentor. Kairi will come out of this story as a huge babyface when she finally turns on Asuka.

Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY defeated the Kabuki Warriors at WWE Crown Jewel. However, despite The Eradicator defeating The Pirate Princess on the post-PLE edition of Monday Night RAW, the heels took out Ripley and SKY after the match. It will be intriguing to see which duo ends the feud on top.

