WWE pulled off the impossible with Rhea Ripley; IYO SKY central, says veteran

A wrestling veteran is quite happy with how WWE is booking Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY on RAW. Ripley is currently entangled with The Genius of the Sky following the heinous attack by The Kabuki Warriors last Monday.

The two former Women's World Champions were laid out by Asuka and a reluctant Kairi Sane in last week's RAW to end the show. Matt Morgan had nothing but praise for the writers, who thought of the current storyline involving the four female stars.

Morgan explained on the Massive Heat podcast how they turned IYO SKY into a bigger star by pairing her with Rhea Ripley. He also liked how they turned Ripley sympathetic because of the actions by The Kabuki Warriors.

"Every fan was watching all the backstage skits with IYO trying to be friends with Rhea Ripley, the most popular babyface in the show, the whole company. And she got more popular from that. Not just the interaction, but the fact that she was always being heeled on by her so-called two best friends, especially Assuka, mainly bullying her. ... You heard the reaction when she made the save for Rhea tonight. That's the loudest I've heard them chant IYO SKY, if not ever. And it worked because they made her a sympathetic babyface. They wanted to see her kick Asuka’s ass finally. And Asuka’s got all this heat, world of heat. And then bullying Kairi Sane to do all the dirty work, like that's major heel stuff. Great, great. Whoever wrote this, great job. I don't know who wrote it. Fantastic job writing this," Morgan said.

With Crown Jewel: Perth right around the corner, it will be interesting to see if WWE is setting up a tag team match between Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY against The Kabuki Warriors.

WWE veteran not happy with Rhea Ripley breaking kayfabe

After getting spit on with blue mist by Asuka, Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY were attacked to end RAW. Ripley would later break kayfabe by taking a picture with a young fan still covered in mist and smiling.

Former WWE creative writer Vince Russo was unhappy with Ripley for breaking kayfabe. Russo even encouraged The Undertaker to intervene and tell her that the "Mami" character should be protected at all costs.

