“I’m so sorry” - Rhea Ripley shares emotional message following RAW

Rhea Ripley shared an emotional message on social media for fellow WWE Superstar IYO SKY following Monday Night RAW. The two stars share a friendly relationship despite competing against each other for the Women's World Championship on multiple occasions.After weeks of build, The Eradicator and SKY's friend, Asuka, finally locked horns with each other on the September 22 edition of the red brand. Ripley scored a roll-up win over The Empress of Tomorrow. However, after the match, the Japanese star spat green mist on the Aussie and also coaxed a reluctant Kairi Sane to attack her. IYO SKY ran out and pleaded with The Kabuki Warriors to stop the attack on Mami. However, Asuka took out The Genius of the Sky with a spinning backfist. She then got Sane to join in on the assault, confirming their heel turn.After the show, IYO SKY took to X/Twitter and posted a heartbreaking video of herself backstage, looking inconsolable as her tears flowed. This caught the attention of Rhea Ripley, who quote-tweeted SKY's post and noted that she was sorry.&quot;I’m sorry Iyo… I’m so sorry 😔💔,&quot; she wrote. You can check out her tweet below: Wrestling veteran comments on Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka and The Kabuki Warriors' heel turnFormer WWE head writer Vince Russo shared an intriguing take on the main event of the September 22 edition of Monday Night RAW.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, the veteran opined that the finish to the show fell flat as the audience did not care about The Kabuki Warriors turning heel. Russo further noted that it would lead to a tag team match down the line.&quot;I don't care what anybody says. By the time you got to that last match and the heat and all that, nobody cared. And you're in Evansville, Indiana, where there's nothing going on--like this is probably the biggest thing all month, of the year. That last match, nothing. They could have cared less. Kairi is turning on this one and that one is turning on that. Who freaking cares? So now we got a big tag match?&quot; Russo said.WWE heads over to Australia for the Crown Jewel: Perth Premium Live Event in less than three weeks. Rhea Ripley is likely to join forces with SKY to wrestle The Kabuki Warriors in front of her home crowd. If WWE goes forward with the match, it will be interesting to see how they fare against the seasoned tag team.