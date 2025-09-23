IYO SKY after WWE RAW: "I'm done"

WWE Superstar IYO SKY is inconsolable. Not only did she fail to win the Women's World Championship at Wrestlepalooza, but she has also lost two close friends. Friends who were like family to her.SKY was betrayed by Asuka and Kairi Sane at the end of WWE RAW last night, after attempting to save Rhea Ripley from them. The Kabuki Warriors had turned heel and attacked Mami following her main event win over The Empress of Tomorrow.Caught in the middle of the situation, IYO SKY tried to reason with Asuka and stop her from further beating Ripley down. Instead of getting peace, she herself was attacked by the former RAW Women's Champion. IYO was seen sobbing heavily backstage and posted her heartbreaking reaction on her official X/Twitter handle.The Genius of the Sky stated in Japanese that she thought Asuka and Kairi Sane were her friends. IYO SKY further claimed that this betrayal hurt her more than losing any match, before saying she is done:&quot;We were friends; I thought we were friends. I believed we were friends. Asuka and Kairi don't want me. (I am) Devastated. No, but I wasn't helpful for them. I realized that today. This hurts more than losing a match. I just don't know. Just... I'm done,&quot; she said.It remains to be seen when IYO SKY will next appear on WWE RAW, given that the end of her promo hinted at a break after what just happened. She may need time to process this betrayal.What's Next For IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley After WWE RAW?Following Asuka and Kairi Sane's heel turn on WWE RAW, the next step seems inevitable. Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY look set to become a full-blown tag team, once the latter is ready to heal from this heartbreak. They have become close friends over the past few months, having bonded over their incredible chemistry in the ring.The likely place for the eventual tag team match is Crown Jewel, in Ripley's home country of Australia. It remains to be seen if it eventually becomes for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, with The Kabuki Warriors potentially beating Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss for the titles.Either way, things could get very interesting in the coming weeks. This storyline has been off to an incredibly hot start.