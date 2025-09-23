Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss may be forced to drop their Tag Team Titles after what happened on WWE RAW

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss have been carrying the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship since SummerSlam this year. They have defended it several times across RAW, SmackDown and NXT. However, the clock may be ticking on their championship reign. Flair and Bliss may be forced to drop their title soon due to a long-term storyline.

The speculation arose after what happened this week on RAW. The Kabuki Warriors officially turned heel by attacking IYO SKY in the main event of the red brand. Tensions had already been brewing between Asuka and SKY for the past few weeks and it all boiled down last night. The formidable duo made a statement by attacking Rhea Ripley and The Genius of the Sky.

What happened on RAW is a clear indication that WWE is building a massive feud between The Kabuki Warriors and the team of IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley. The company appears to have plans to push SKY and Ripley as a tag team, eventually making them the Women's Tag Team Champions. However, it could come at the expense of Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss.

The Kabuki Warriors could first dethrone them to become the new Women's Tag Team Champions, as Triple H needs to build them as a legitimate threat. Following that, Asuka and Kairi Sane could start a prominent feud with Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY on RAW. The company could showcase it as a major feud in the women's division, putting the championship on the line.

Meanwhile, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss could head into a new direction on SmackDown. The two superstars could part ways before once again going their separate ways. There were previously rumors that WWE had plans to eventually build a feud between The Queen and Little Miss Bliss. Hence, losing the championship could work as the catalyst for that.

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss may face each other at WrestleMania 42

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss are two of the biggest stars in the women's division. However, they have been working as a tag team in recent times. Their alliance has not only been fascinating but has also injected a fresh dynamic into the current product. What started as a reluctant team-up has evolved into one of the most popular acts in the women's division

Reports indicate that WWE initially planned a quick split and singles match between Flair and Bliss at SummerSlam 2025. However, Triple H scrapped it after their tag chemistry drew massive pops. Nevertheless, the company is expected to execute its initial plans down the line.

Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair might eventually part ways and feud with each other. Rumors have been swirling that WWE is considering a high-profile match between the two for next year's WrestleMania. Bliss and Flair's recent tag team run could work as a slow burn to a marquee singles match.

WWE's pattern with successful odd teams often leads to singles feuds after several months of dominance. The same appears to be the case with Little Miss Bliss and The Queen, with WrestleMania 42 being the endgame. However, this scenario is currently speculation and it all depends on what Triple H has in store.

