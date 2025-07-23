WWE canceled major Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss SummerSlam match due to one reason - Reports

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss will be in action at SummerSlam in August, when they will look to dethrone Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez as the Women's Tag Team Champions. A new report has indicated why a potential match involving the former women's champions was canceled.

Ad

The Queen and The Goddess have joined forces lately, and their partnership has worked well thus far. Therefore, Flair and Bliss will seemingly continue to work together for the foreseeable future.

On the Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE insider Dave Meltzer reported that the plans for Bliss and Flair were to turn on each other and end their partnership, leading to a one-on-one match at SummerSlam. However, this will not happen, as WWE has moved in a different direction. Meltzer added that the only reason the singles match was canceled was that the duo was doing well as a tag team.

Ad

Trending

"That match was originally going to be Charlotte and Alexa against each other, so I guess the idea was that they figured that the team was doing well, so why rush it? It was kind of like a Randy Orton-Matt Riddle thing (…) The original idea for the team was they were going to split up right away and feud, but that has been apparently delayed," Meltzer said. [H/T: TJR Wrestling]

Ad

Ad

The question now is whether Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss will dethrone The Judgment Day duo at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Charlotte Flair says she has 'chemistry' with Alexa Bliss in the ring

The Queen recently showed up on The Nikki & Brie Show. She discussed various topics on the podcast, including her relationship with The Goddess. Flair had nothing but great words to say about her 'chemistry' with Bliss.

Ad

"I call her Blisster. We have so much history from coming up together in NXT. The main roster. We’ve been in partial feuds, but never a long, ongoing one. To see where this is going and being back with her, it’s fun. It’s natural. We have chemistry," Charlotte Flair said. [H/T: Wrestling News Source]

That said, it will be interesting to see what plans WWE creative has for the duo, as their partnership has seemingly worked much better than expected.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yiannis Bouranis Yiannis Bouranis is a WWE Feature Writer at Sportskeeda.com. Yiannis is a 32-year-old sports journalist, with a Master's degree in Sports Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University and has covered a variety of sports, including basketball, football, wrestling and motorsports, as an editor and feature writer. Know More