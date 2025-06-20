Popular WWE show officially announced for return

A huge WWE show is making its return, and it has now been officially announced. Fans won't have to wait too long to see it again.

A popular WWE show is finally returning. The first season of LFG ended a few weeks ago, and the company is wasting no time in launching the second season. The show is set to return on June 22 at 10 PM EST.

"16 contenders. 4 legendary coaches. One shot at glory. WWE LFG returns with an ALL-NEW season Sunday, June 22 at 10/9c on @AETV. #WWEonAE."

Expand Tweet

Trending

WWE fired her, but she started earning more than ever - Check out!

The trailer video featured Booker T, Bubba Ray Dudley, The Undertaker, and Michelle McCool in the positions as coaches. The only one not returning from last season of LFG is Mickie James, who has been replaced by McCool.

The last season saw The Undertaker win the LFG Championship. Now, he will need to see if he can do it two seasons in a row by having his rookies stand out the most and earn contracts to become WWE stars themselves.

With the show returning as soon as this Sunday, and a new batch of rookies coming in, as well as some familiar faces featuring, it remains to be seen who will stand out the most.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More