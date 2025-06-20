Popular WWE show officially announced for return

A huge WWE show is making its return, and it has now been officially announced. Fans won't have to wait too long to see it again.
A popular WWE show is finally returning. The first season of LFG ended a few weeks ago, and the company is wasting no time in launching the second season. The show is set to return on June 22 at 10 PM EST.
"16 contenders. 4 legendary coaches. One shot at glory. WWE LFG returns with an ALL-NEW season Sunday, June 22 at 10/9c on @AETV. #WWEonAE."
The trailer video featured Booker T, Bubba Ray Dudley, The Undertaker, and Michelle McCool in the positions as coaches. The only one not returning from last season of LFG is Mickie James, who has been replaced by McCool.
The last season saw The Undertaker win the LFG Championship. Now, he will need to see if he can do it two seasons in a row by having his rookies stand out the most and earn contracts to become WWE stars themselves.
With the show returning as soon as this Sunday, and a new batch of rookies coming in, as well as some familiar faces featuring, it remains to be seen who will stand out the most.