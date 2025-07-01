After The Judgment Day and Roxanne Perez, another new WWE champion crowned following RAW

WWE RAW this week was an eventful show. Several new champions were crowned, most notably Finn Balor and JD McDonagh. They won the World Tag Team Championship by defeating The New Day in the opening match of the night.
Meanwhile, Roxanne Perez officially joined the group and replaced Liv Morgan as Women's Tag Team Champion. However, there was another superstar who recently gained a title on RAW, albeit in a much more unconventional way.
El Grande Americano is the current Speed Champion, having defeated Dragon Lee last month. Of course, this was when the masked character was portrayed by Chad Gable. Following his injury, the leader of American Made confirmed he will be going away during RAW.
Later on the show, Ludwig Kaiser appeared backstage as El Grande Americano. This is confirmation that he will be replacing Gable to don the mask and singlet. As a result, Kaiser has also inherited the Speed Title won by the ex-Olympian. He is now a singles champion.
Considering Chad Gable was never acknowledged by WWE to be El Grande Americano, it is unlikely Ludwig Kaiser will be revealed as his replacement by WWE. Regardless, the former Imperium member will be defending the Speed Championship as his new masked alter-ego going forward.
