  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Rhea Ripley
  • RAW segment featuring Rhea Ripley fell flat, claims WWE veteran: "Who freaking cares?" (Exclusive)

RAW segment featuring Rhea Ripley fell flat, claims WWE veteran: "Who freaking cares?" (Exclusive)

By Prityush Haldar
Published Sep 23, 2025 10:01 GMT
Rhea Ripley was in action on RAW this week [Image: WWE.com]
Rhea Ripley was in action on RAW this week [Image: wwe.com]

Former WWE writer Vince Russo bashed RAW's final segment featuring Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, and The Kabuki Warriors. Rhea was in the main event of the red show.

Ad

Mami faced Asuka in the main event of RAW. The two former Women's Champions went toe-to-toe in the match before Kairi Sane rushed in to help. This led to The Empress of Tomorrow inadvertently hitting her partner. The mix-up allowed Rhea Ripley to pin Asuka for the win. However, she didn't get to celebrate, as the 43-year-old attacked her with the poison mist.

During this week's episode of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo claimed that the ending to RAW fell flat. He said that none of the audience members cared about the heel turn. He felt that the fans in attendance were looking forward to the show, and it ended with an underwhelming segment.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The veteran writer added that the heel turn was done for a tag team match pitting The Kabuki Warriors against IYO and Rhea.

Vince McMahon's biggest mistake revealed? Check Now!

"I don't care what anybody says. By the time you got to that last match and the heat and all that, nobody cared. And you're in Evansville, Indiana, where there's nothing going on. Like this is probably the biggest thing all month, of the year. That last match, nothing. They could have cared less. Kairi is turning on this one and that one is turning on that. Who freaking cares? So now we got a big tag match?"
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

IYO SKY rushed in to save Rhea Ripley, but she too met with the same fate. Asuka destroyed her with a reluctant Kairi Sane helping her. This turn has paved the way for a huge tag team matchup between the two tandems in the coming weeks.

While using the quotes from this article, remember to embed the video and credit Sportskeeda for the transcription.

About the author
Prityush Haldar

Prityush Haldar

Twitter icon

Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.

As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.

Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.

When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise.

Know More

WWE made a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Prityush Haldar
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications