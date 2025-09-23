RAW segment featuring Rhea Ripley fell flat, claims WWE veteran: "Who freaking cares?" (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo bashed RAW's final segment featuring Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, and The Kabuki Warriors. Rhea was in the main event of the red show.

Ad

Mami faced Asuka in the main event of RAW. The two former Women's Champions went toe-to-toe in the match before Kairi Sane rushed in to help. This led to The Empress of Tomorrow inadvertently hitting her partner. The mix-up allowed Rhea Ripley to pin Asuka for the win. However, she didn't get to celebrate, as the 43-year-old attacked her with the poison mist.

During this week's episode of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo claimed that the ending to RAW fell flat. He said that none of the audience members cared about the heel turn. He felt that the fans in attendance were looking forward to the show, and it ended with an underwhelming segment.

Ad

Trending

The veteran writer added that the heel turn was done for a tag team match pitting The Kabuki Warriors against IYO and Rhea.

Vince McMahon's biggest mistake revealed? Check Now!

"I don't care what anybody says. By the time you got to that last match and the heat and all that, nobody cared. And you're in Evansville, Indiana, where there's nothing going on. Like this is probably the biggest thing all month, of the year. That last match, nothing. They could have cared less. Kairi is turning on this one and that one is turning on that. Who freaking cares? So now we got a big tag match?"

Ad

Ad

IYO SKY rushed in to save Rhea Ripley, but she too met with the same fate. Asuka destroyed her with a reluctant Kairi Sane helping her. This turn has paved the way for a huge tag team matchup between the two tandems in the coming weeks.

While using the quotes from this article, remember to embed the video and credit Sportskeeda for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More

WWE made a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Watch Here!