RAW segment featuring Rhea Ripley fell flat, claims WWE veteran: "Who freaking cares?" (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo bashed RAW's final segment featuring Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, and The Kabuki Warriors. Rhea was in the main event of the red show.
Mami faced Asuka in the main event of RAW. The two former Women's Champions went toe-to-toe in the match before Kairi Sane rushed in to help. This led to The Empress of Tomorrow inadvertently hitting her partner. The mix-up allowed Rhea Ripley to pin Asuka for the win. However, she didn't get to celebrate, as the 43-year-old attacked her with the poison mist.
During this week's episode of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo claimed that the ending to RAW fell flat. He said that none of the audience members cared about the heel turn. He felt that the fans in attendance were looking forward to the show, and it ended with an underwhelming segment.
The veteran writer added that the heel turn was done for a tag team match pitting The Kabuki Warriors against IYO and Rhea.
"I don't care what anybody says. By the time you got to that last match and the heat and all that, nobody cared. And you're in Evansville, Indiana, where there's nothing going on. Like this is probably the biggest thing all month, of the year. That last match, nothing. They could have cared less. Kairi is turning on this one and that one is turning on that. Who freaking cares? So now we got a big tag match?"
IYO SKY rushed in to save Rhea Ripley, but she too met with the same fate. Asuka destroyed her with a reluctant Kairi Sane helping her. This turn has paved the way for a huge tag team matchup between the two tandems in the coming weeks.
While using the quotes from this article, remember to embed the video and credit Sportskeeda for the transcription.
