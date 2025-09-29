Rhea Ripley is butchering her character with her backstage actions, says infuriated WWE veteran (Exclusive)

WWE star Rhea Ripley is considered to be one of the biggest performers on the roster today, at what fans expect to be only the beginning of a stellar career. However, her backstage actions are a source of worry, according to veteran Vince Russo.

Ad

The Eradicator was attacked on RAW recently by Asuka, who took Rhea down with poison mist after being defeated in a singles match. This left Rhea completely defenseless. Surprisingly, she was later seen backstage posting pictures of herself along with others, completely disregarding kayfabe.

Speaking about it on Writing with Russo, WWE veteran Vince Russo stated:

"So now she is taking all these pictures covered in the mist, making goody faces with everybody, Chris you gotta explain to me. Why? Why? Is it, you want to be liked that badly that the stock you are building in this bad-a**e character is secondary to people online saying 'Oh look at Rhea Ripley, she is so funny. Oh look at this picture!' I try to get in their heads and understand. There is no logic to that for me."

Ad

Trending

Triple H secretly dislikes these WWE stars? Check Now!

Ad

The WWE veteran thinks the Undertaker should have stepped in to help Rhea Ripley

According to Vince Russo, backstage veterans like the Undertaker should be the ones to point out the mistake and help Rhea Ripley.

Speaking on the same episode of Writing with Russo, Vince Russo stated:

"This is the part of the business that really bothers me. Bro you got a guy like Undertaker there. Why doesn't Undertaker take Rhea Ripley to the side and say Rhea, you have got a great character. Mami on top. You have got a great look. You have got great music. You want people to view you a certain way. If anybody knows that, it's me. Lay off that stuff."

Ad

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Rhea Ripley down the line in WWE.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More

Worst WWE World Champions Ranked - Watch Now!