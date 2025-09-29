The Undertaker is failing to fix one of Rhea Ripley's biggest mistakes, says WWE veteran (Exclusive)

A WWE veteran recently went ballistic over one of Rhea Ripley's actions, claiming that she was butchering her own character. Accordoing to the veteran in question, Vince Russo, the responsibility to rectify this mistake should fall on backstage legends like the Undertaker.

After Ripley was attacked by Asuka post-match on RAW recently, where she was sprayed by the poison mist. However, she was afterwards seen on social media posting pictures of herself with others, completely disregarding her character and kayfabe storyline. This has apparently infuriated Russo, who believes that it impacts the way fans percieve her.

Speaking about it on Writing with Russo, the WWE veteran stated:

"This is the part of the business that really bothers me. Bro you got a guy like Undertaker there. Why doesn't Undertaker take Rhea Ripley to the side and say Rhea, you have got a great character. Mami on top. You have got a great look. You have got great music. You want people to view you a certain way. If anybody knows that, it's me. Lay off that stuff."

The WWE veteran was not really impressed with Rhea Ripley's segment

According to Vince Russo, the part where Rhea was attacked by Asuka when the latter turned heel did not really impact the audience much.

Speaking on Legion of RAW, the WWE veteran stated:

"I don't care what anybody says. By the time you got to that last match and the heat and all that, nobody cared. And you're in Evansville, Indiana, where there's nothing going on. Like this is probably the biggest thing all month, of the year. That last match, nothing. They could have cared less. Kairi is turning on this one and that one is turning on that. Who freaking cares? So now we got a big tag match?"

For now, fans will have to stay tuned to see what is next for the Eradicator down the line.

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More

