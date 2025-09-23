Congratulations to WWE Superstar Asuka!

Congratulations are in order for WWE Superstar Asuka, who turned on a longtime friend last night on RAW. The 43-year-old achieved a major milestone in her wrestling career.The Japanese star signed with the Stamford-based promotion in August 2015. She made her debut appearance on the September 23, 2015, edition of NXT, where she confronted Dana Brooke and Emma. She wrestled her first match the next month at NXT Takeover: Respect, securing a win over Brooke.As the former member of Damage CTRL completed her 10 years in the global juggernaut on September 23, USA Network's official Instagram handle posted an update highlighting the milestone. The Instagram post showcased the veteran's impressive decade as a WWE Superstar.&quot;10 Years Ago, Asuka's decade of dominance in @wwe began! From her 2-year undefeated streak to becoming the first Women's Royal Rumble winner to winning multiple championships, one thing remains true over the past 10 years: No One Is Ready For Asuka! #WWE,&quot; read the caption. You can check out the Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Japanese star has been among the most decorated female WWE stars in the last decade. The former one-time NXT Women's Champion has won ten main roster titles. She is also a one-time Women's Royal Rumble and Women's Money in the Bank winner.Asuka and Kairi Sane turned heel on Monday Night RAWAfter several weeks of teasing, The Kabuki Warriors finally turned heel last night on the red brand. It took place following Asuka's loss against Rhea Ripley.Following the match, The Empress of Tomorrow not only spat mist on The Eradicator's face, but she also got a reluctant Kairi Sane to attack Ripley. The Kabuki Warriors' ally, IYO SKY, made her way to the squared circle, requesting them to stop the assault. However, the two took out The Genius of the Sky as well, confirming their heel turn.With WWE returning to Australia for WWE Crown Jewel next month, Rhea Ripley is likely to team up with IYO SKY in front of her home crowd to go up against The Kabuki Warriors at the premium live event.