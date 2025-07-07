Congratulations to WWE Superstar Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch is currently atop the mountain in WWE as the reigning Women's Intercontinental Champion on RAW. She's also making waves outside the ring as she recently announced that she was a part of an upcoming comedy show on FX.

It is no secret that The Man has been building a solid career in acting outside of her exploits in WWE. Lynch is a part of the much-anticipated upcoming Netflix film, Happy Gilmore 2, starring Adam Sandler in the lead. It's also worth noting that AEW star MJF is also a part of the movie's ensemble cast. Apart from this, Becky Lych will also star in the upcoming series, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy.

A few moments back, the RAW Superstar took to her Instagram to reveal that she had landed another coveted project. Lynch shared that she was a part of an upcoming comedy pilot sanctioned by FX:

"Big Time Becks," Becky Lynch tweeted.

You can check out her post below:

It's also worth noting that only a pilot has been commissioned so far, and the network hasn't sanctioned an entire series yet. It remains to be seen how things pan out from here.

Becky Lynch has been announced for a huge match at Evolution 2025

The Man will soon face the toughest challenge of her Women's Intercontinental Title reign at Evolution 2025. RAW GM Adam Pearce recently announced that Lynch will defend her gold against Lyra Valkyria and Bayley at the upcoming event.

Becky Lynch won the title at Money in the Bank 2025, where she defeated Valkyria. A few weeks back on RAW, she defended the Women's IC Title against The Role Model. However, the match ended in a DQ with Valkyria getting involved, setting the stage for a showdown between the three superstars.

Now that a three-way match has been confirmed, it's safe to say Lynch is in real danger of losing the gold, as both Bayley and Lyra Valkyria would show up all guns blazing at Evolution 2025 on July 13.

