Massive triple threat championship match added to WWE Evolution

WWE Evolution 2025 is all set to take place on July 13 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The all-women special PLE is returning after nearly seven years, and WWE CCO, Triple H, is doing everything to make it a grand one. Big names like Nikki Bella, Michelle McCool, and Kelly Kelly are expected to return for one night to perform in the Battle Royal. The winner of this match will also get a title shot at Clash in Paris.

Ad

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus returned on SmackDown this week, and she will now face Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at Evolution. IYO SKY will also defend her Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley at the event. Similarly, Women's Tag Team Champions Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez will defend their title against Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair and two other teams from RAW and NXT.

WWE has now also announced a major triple-threat match for Evolution. Becky Lynch will defend her WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria.

Ad

Trending

"Speaking of Evolution, I can now confirm, Becky Lynch will defend her Women's Intercontinental Championship against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria in a triple-threat match," Pearce said. [0:10-0:20]

Breaking Vince Russo and Jim Cornette update HERE.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bayley and Lyra Valkyria recently turned against each other when the latter objected to The Role Model putting herself in the title picture against Becky Lynch. However, Bayley said that she was doing her job. Lyra, however, played it smart by interfering in the 36-year-old's title match against Lynch on the June 23 edition of RAW. It led to a confrontation between the two.

The following week, the two squared off inside the ring in a number one contender's match for a shot against Becky Lynch, but it ended as a draw, as both superstars pinned each other simultaneously.

Ad

Since then, there were speculations that both superstars could challenge The Man for the title, and now the match has been made official. It will be interesting to see who eventually walks out as the winner at Evolution.

Becky Lynch recently made a bold prediction about her future in WWE

Ever since Becky Lynch turned heel, she minces no words speaking about anything. She is unapologetic and outspoken on the mic. She recently made a bold prediction about her future in WWE. At the SummerSlam 2025 Kick-Off show, the seven-time Women's Champion reminded the fans of what happened at WrestleMania 35, and something similar could also happen this time.

Ad

At WrestleMania 35, Becky defeated Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair to win both RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships.

“Do you remember the last time we were in the MetLife Stadium? Do you remember what happened? …Does anybody remember what happened the last time we were in the MetLife Stadium? Does anybody remember the main event the last time we were in the MetLife Stadium?” said Becky Lynch. [47:42 onwards]

Ad

The fans then started chanting, 'Becky two belts,' and The Man said that something similar could happen yet again.

“Well, that might just be a prediction of what I’m looking to do again,” she said.

It remains to be seen if the 38-year-old superstar will be able to repeat history once again at SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohammad Bilal Mohammad Bilal is a Trends writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He worked for ETEnergyWorld, India Today, and Pinkvilla before joining Sportskeeda to pursue his passion for pro wrestling. He completed his Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. He strives to report accurate and relevant information by cross-checking facts or rumors multiple times on various platforms and sites.



Bilal has been a pro wrestling fan since childhood, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson being his favorite wrestler. One of his first memories is of The Final Boss confronting Hulk Hogan in 2002, which got him hooked to pro wrestling. Bilal is amazed by The Rock’s unmatched dedication to everything he does. However, if he ever got a chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage someone, it would be Goldberg.



When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Bilal loves to read books on politics and international relations, and sometimes crime thrillers. Know More