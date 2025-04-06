Congratulations to WWE Superstar Bianca Belair!

Bianca Belair is set to challenge IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship at WWE WrestleMania 41. But before that, she crossed a major milestone in The Sports Entertainment Juggernaut.

While Belair signed with WWE in 2016, she became an official member of the main roster in 2020. The 35-year-old star debuted as a babyface at WrestleMania 36, saving The Street Profits against Angel Garza, Austin Theory, and Zelina Vega, joining the RAW brand shortly after.

The EST has since dominated the women's division, winning five titles overall and some other accolades in WWE. Bianca Belair also main-evented Night One of WrestleMania 37 with Sasha Banks, winning the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Earlier today, a user on X (formerly Twitter) pointed out that Bianca Belair has been a main roster star for five years. Thus, congratulations are in order for The EST on her five-year anniversary.

Bianca Belair will turn heel after WWE WrestleMania 41, according to analyst

The Road to WrestleMania 41 has been a turbulent one for Bianca Belair, to say the least. She is currently involved in a storyline with Women's World Champion IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley but also had to deal with the Jade Cargill-Naomi drama.

While speaking on the Cheap Heat podcast, Peter Rosenberg said that The EST could join the dark side, possibly by Backlash or SummerSlam. He predicted that Belair could reunite with Naomi, who officially turned heel after being exposed as Jade Cargill's mystery attacker.

"My thought is, like, by the time we get to Backlash, SummerSlam, whatever it is, there's gonna be a time where I think heel Bianca with heel Naomi walking behind her is like the thing," he said.

It will be interesting to see what Triple H has planned for Bianca Belair in the coming weeks. Could she dethrone IYO SKY and immediately turn heel? Only time will tell.

