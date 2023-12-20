Congratulations to WWE Superstar Blair Davenport

WWE NXT Superstar Blair Davenport has recently shared a delightful personal update on social media.

Since stepping foot in NXT, Davenport has faced the likes of Xia Brookside, Indi Hartwell, Mandy Rose, Emilia McKenzie, Meiko Satomura, and many others. One of her most memorable matches was the triple threat bout against Rose and Satomura for the unification of the NXT UK Women's Championship and the NXT Women's Championship at the Worlds Collide pay-per-view. At the event, Davenport was pinned by Mandy Rose.

Recently, Blair took to social media to reveal that she is now engaged to her real-life partner, Josh Terry, aka Riley Osborne, who is also a wrestler on NXT. He is currently a member of the popular faction, Chase University.

The couple has been together since 2022, frequently updating fans about the relationship.

"I said yes! (ring emoji, heart emoji)," wrote Blair.

Check out Davenport's Instagram post below:

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Blair Davenport and Riley Osborne in the near future.

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling extend our heartfelt wishes to the newly engaged couple and wish them a beautiful journey ahead.